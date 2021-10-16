Toffees have made a solid start to the new season under new boss Benitez

Rafa Benitez has made a good start as new Everton manager and will be expecting three points against West Ham tomorrow at Goodison Park as the teams clash in the English Premier League. Image Credit: Twitter / Everton FC

Dubai: When former Liverpool manager Rafa Benitez was announced as the new Everton boss before the start of the 2021/22 season, the majority of Blues and Reds fans felt it was the wrong move.

But not only has Benitez managed to maintain the special raport he has with his former employers across Stanley Park, he has also gotten himself into the good books of his new club following a solid start to the season.

Top spot

Before yesterday’s games, Everton sat just two points off top spot. They host West Ham Utd at Goodison Park tomorrow (Sunday 17 October) where a win would help them keep up their push to break into the top 4.

The Toffees will be without forwards Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison again but Lucas Digne and Seamus Coleman are fit. Yerry Mina is expected to start despite his late return from international duty for Colombia.

West Ham will have Ryan Fredericks back following a groin problem while Vladimir Coufal will be monitored ahead of the match.

The Hammers lost their last match against Brentford and will want to put in a better performance - not least with manager David Moyes returning to his old club.

Past matches

Historically, Everton have enjoyed fixtures against West Ham and have won 27 of them since the inception of the Premier League while West Ham have won 6 but the Londoners’ recent results against them have been positive. They have won three of their past six matches at Goodison.