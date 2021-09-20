Everton's Abdoulaye Doucoure (left) and Michael Keane applaud the fans after the match against Aston Villa which they lost 3-0. The Toffees will be hoping to get back to winning ways in the League Cup tomorrow night against QPR. Image Credit: REUTERS

Dubai: Everton will be seeking to get back to winning ways tomorrow night in the English League Cup but will face a tricky test against League One side QPR at Loftus Road.

The Premier League club, which has made a strong start under new coach Rafa Benitez, suffered their first defeat of the campaign away at Aston Villa. The Toffees were missing a string of first team stars including England international goalkeeper Jordan Pickford. Seamus Coleman, Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin were also ruled out of the Villa Park clash which the home side won 3-0.

The four players could be missing tomorrow night and will give QPR – who have already advanced further this campaign than they did in the competition last season – a boost. They beat Leyton Orient on penalties in the first round then advanced from the second round with a 2-0 win over League One side Oxford United.

Everton beat Huddersfield Town 2-1 in the second round despite playing with 10 men for over half an hour and the two teams have met 52 times with the Toffees winning 25 of those games and 15 for QPR. The last meeting between the teams came back in 2015 when Everton won 2-1.

Fellow Premier League side Burnley welcome Rochdale to the Turf Moor Stadium tomorrow night. Burnley lost their last game against Arsenal 1-0 and will be looking for a morale-boosting win following a slow start to the season. But it won’t be easy for Sean Dyche’s men as the visitors head into the game on a run of eight games without defeat.

Burnley coach Sean Dyche is already feeling the pressure following a poor start to the Premier League. He will be looking for some respite against Rochdale tomorrow night.

Newly promoted Brentford face Oldham Athletic at the Brentford Community Stadium following a superb 2-0 away win against Wolves. With Ivan Toney on hot form, they will fancy their chances against the League Two club.

Four-time defending champions Man City, who host Wycombe Wanderers, will want to get back to winning ways following a disappointing goalless draw against Southampton in the league on Saturday but will be resting several first team players and give the youth a chance to shine while Norwich City welcome Liverpool.

There are several all-Premierships ties on Wednesday night starting with Man Utd meeting West Ham just days after their Premier League clash which the Red Devils won 2-1. Hammers boss David Moyes will be out for revenge against his old club and if Cristiano Ronaldo is given a rest, which looks likely, they could sneak into the fourth round. Nuno Espirito Santo returns to his former club as Tottenham face Wolves and high-flying Chelsea host Aston Villa.