Cairo: Egypt’s higher education authorities have dismissed as “baseless rumours” claims that the Egypt’s Liverpool star Mohammed Salah has been dismissed from an academic institute where he was enrolled in his homeland.
“The player is still enrolled in the High Institute for Advanced Studies and has the opportunity to complete his studies,” The Higher Education Ministry said.
The 28-year-old football star is enrolled in the first year at the information systems department in the institute and has applied for postponing his examinations due to his soccer career abroad, it added. “Out of keenness on his career, the ministry has approved to suspend his registration until he becomes able to take his exams in the period ahead,” it said.
Salah, nicknamed Mo, is immensely popular in Egypt. Last week, he led the Pharaohs to a 4-0 win over Comoros, scoring twice in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier. Egypt have already secured a berth in the competition’s finals to be hosted by Cameroon next year.