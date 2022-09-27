Dubai: Football fans around the world will be watching Dubai as it celebrates the players, icons and decision makers who contribute to the success of international football, in a star-studded 17th edition of the Dubai International Sports Conference, followed by the 13th edition of the Dubai Globe Soccer Awards, on November 17, three days ahead of the start of the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022.

Stars of international football will gather with celebrities and guests in the glamorous surroundings of the Madinat Jumeirah to follow the event that will be broadcast to millions across the world.

The annual event, hosted by the Dubai Sports Council, will include a session during the Conference with world-renowned coaches highlighting game plans and how to achieve victories in the game, while the annual awards gala, goes beyond honouring the top players to acknowledge everyone who contributes to the success of the game. As in former editions, the Dubai Globe Soccer Awards 2022 will honour this year’s Best Player and Best Club for both male and female players, the title sponsor’s TikTok Fans’ Player of the Year and the Maradona Award for Best Goal Scorer, along with Best Coach, Best Agent, Best Transfer Deal, Best Sporting Director and Best President.

Global platform

The Dubai International Sports Conference continues its role as a global platform in the development of the football industry, shedding light on the top players, coaches and club leaders, identifying their success. This helps to create a model for clubs in the UAE and give motivation and inspiration to those working in the industry.

Since the launch of the awards in 2010, new award categories have been introduced, reflecting the development of the sport and its diverse international appeal. In keeping with this tradition, new award categories have been added to the 2022 line-up. The CNN Off The Pitch Award will acknowledge the achievements of an individual, club or other soccer organisation for their impact on wider society, culture, their charitable work or as a role model for others. The Power Horse Emerging Player of the Year Award will recognise youth players who stood out in the last season with their incredible performances.

Successful results

The winners will be chosen by the fans and an international jury of sports coaches, directors and club presidents.