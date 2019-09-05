Dubai: The Du La Liga High Performance Centre (HPC) rounded off their fourth annual scouting camp in Spain by netting a victory against top La Liga side Malaga’s youngsters.
Proving their might, the HPC Under-15 team exploited every gap in Malaga’s defence. Putting into practice their last few weeks of intensive training and match experiences against La Liga teams in Spain, the team came together with a strong spirit, demonstrating both strategy and tactical superiority.
Rabee Al Balooshi, who plays for Al Wasl, scored two brilliant goals to set HPC on their way to an emphatic 6-0 win.
Commenting on the performance of the teams, Maite Ventura, Managing Director — La Liga, Mena, said: “We are proud of the du La Liga HPC programme and camp, which is now entering its fifth year. We are especially proud that this year the finest young national club players joined the camp, as part of our partnership with the Abu Dhabi and Dubai Sports Councils to empower Emirati youth to compete at international levels, equipped with the highest football standards.”