Du La Liga HPC players celebrate against Malaga Image Credit: Organisers

Dubai: The Du La Liga High Performance Centre (HPC) rounded off their fourth annual scouting camp in Spain by netting a victory against top La Liga side Malaga’s youngsters.

Proving their might, the HPC Under-15 team exploited every gap in Malaga’s defence. Putting into practice their last few weeks of intensive training and match experiences against La Liga teams in Spain, the team came together with a strong spirit, demonstrating both strategy and tactical superiority.

Rabee Al Balooshi, who plays for Al Wasl, scored two brilliant goals to set HPC on their way to an emphatic 6-0 win.