Nice, France: Teenage forward Youssoufa Moukoko has joined Nice on loan from Borussia Dortmund with an option to buy, the Ligue 1 club announced on Wednesday.
Moukoko became the youngest ever Bundesliga and Champions League player in 2020 at the age of 16 and shortly after became the youngest goalscorer in German top-flight history.
Despite being largely used as a substitute, he has scored 18 goals in 99 appearances in all competitions for Dortmund.
Nice finished fifth in Ligue 1 last season.
Moukoko made four appearances last term as Dortmund reached the Champions League final but was an unused substitute when they lost to Real Madrid at Wembley.