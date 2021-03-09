Derek McInnes. Image Credit: Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen FC manager Derek McInnes has parted ways with the club after eight years. The news comes shortly after Rangers FC won the Scottish Premiership on Sunday, with Aberdeen fourth on the table.

McInnes will now leave the club with his assistant Tony Docherty.

“During his time in charge Derek raised the bar and delivered a level of consistency not seen at the Club for many years, qualifying for Europe each season, and delivering a memorable Scottish League Cup win at Celtic Park in season 2013/14 with 43,000 Dons fans in attendance,” said club chairman Dave Cormack.

Indeed, McInnes helped the club end a 19-year major trophy drought in 2013-14. The only time that the team has won the Scottish Premier title was in 1984-85.

“Clearly, results since the turn of the year have been disappointing and frustrating for everyone. Derek and I reviewed where we were and agreed that this was the right time for him to step down. The Club now has the opportunity to appoint a new manager ahead of the new season where, with a number of players out of contract, we have work to do to build a competitive squad,” added Cormack.

An interim team will take over to finish off the last six league games of the season as the team will now strive for a third place finish.

“We believe we have a robust interim solution for the rest of the season and the Scottish Cup which is still all to play for,” said Cormack.

McInnes said this season had been unlike any other due to “a number of factors".

“This season has been unprecedented due to a number of factors and I am as frustrated as anyone that results haven’t been of the high standard which we set,” said McInnes.

“My motivation to deliver success has never wavered and during my eight-year tenure; my staff and I have worked hard to elevate expectations and set a minimum standard which should be demanded at a Club like Aberdeen FC.