Alberto Zaccheroni’s men are in the driving seat with four points from their first two games, thanks to a draw against Bahrain and a 2-0 win over India. The Blue Tigers will be hoping the hosts do them a favour as they sit on three points, the same as Thailand, but with a healthier goal difference. Bahrain, on one point, still have a chance to qualify for the next stage of the continent’s flagship tournament if they can topple Stephen Constantine’s side.