Celtic have won nine league titles in a row Image Credit: AP

Celtic have been declared champions of the Scottish Premiership after the country’s top football league was cut short because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The news means Celtic have now won a record equalling nine Scottish top-flight titles in a row.

The Scottish Professional Football League says clubs expressed a unanimous view that there is no prospect of completing the season.

The SPFL says it has accepted their decision and is now able to pay out $8.5 million in fees “to help clubs stay afloat”.

There have been no games in the Scottish Premiership since March 13 because of the pandemic. Final season placings have been determined by points per game up to that point. Celtic had 80 points from 30 games equalling 2.66 points per game. Former Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard’s Rangers finished second with 2.31 points per game.