Iran football players train Image Credit: AFP

Football will kick off once again in Iran following Ramadan — but without supporters present — President Hassan Rouhani said.

“The soccer leagues will restart after the holy month of Ramadan but the competition must be played behind closed doors,” Rouhani said.

Rouhani said that competition will resume under the terms of a strict health protocol.

Iranian Deputy Health Minister Iraj Harirchi added: “We can finish the current season in six weeks and teams will have three weeks to prepare for the competition.”

“The season would resume under the terms of a strict health protocol. The matches will be held behind closed doors but we will see real football on the field. Players must also avoid goal celebrations.”