European football could be up and running after COVID-19 crisis in August

Uefa is targeting a return to action across the leagues in Europe by August.

While virtually every sporting event has been cancelled or postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Uefa chiefs are already getting a plan in place to get back on the playing field.

In a joint letter sent by Uefa, the European Club Association and the European Leagues to their members, the leagues were told not to abandon their competitions yet and stopping the leagues should “really be the last resort”.

The letter was sent hours after the Belgian league recommend to end the season and award Club Brugge, who are 15 points clear at the top of the table, the title.

The joint letter said that two working groups set up by Uefa were working on ways of extending the current season beyond the official June 30 deadline.

“Their work is now focusing on scenarios encompassing the months of July and August, including the possibility that the Uefa competitions restart after the completion of domestic leagues,” the letter wrote.