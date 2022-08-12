London: Antonio Conte takes Tottenham back to his former employers Chelsea on Sunday for what will already be something of a litmus test for both London clubs so early in the Premier League season.

Spurs are top of the table after a dominant 4-1 home win against Southampton in their opening match and, on the back of some impressive new signings, the hopes and expectations are high in north London.

Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea started their campaign with a 1-0 win at Everton.

The west Londoners, now controlled by an investment group led by LA Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly following the departure of Russian Roman Abramovich, have a strong record against Spurs to live up to.

Chelsea are unbeaten in seven games against Tottenham, conceding only one goal in that run, while the visitors have won just one of their previous 37 away matches against Chelsea in all competitions.

Spurs striker Harry Kane has also failed to score in any of his past five appearances against Chelsea, who beat Spurs four times last season including a Premier League double.

League title

Conte, who managed the Blues from 2016 to 2018 and took them to the 2016-17 league title as well as the 2018 FA Cup, will be looking to change the trajectory.

“With Chelsea last season, I think I have seen a lot of difference in the level,” Conte, who took charge of Spurs in November, told reporters after last Saturday’s game.

“We played three games in 12 days (against Chelsea last season), we lost three games, we didn’t score and they showed in these three games that in the moment they were much better than us.