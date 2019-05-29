Dubai: Listen in as Matt Smith, Ashley Hammond and Shamsheer Mohammad discuss and debate this week’s two big European finals. Firstly on Wednesday, Chelsea take on London rivals Arsenal in the Europa League showdown in Baku, Azerbaijan before Saturday’s clash between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur in Madrid.
Can Unai Emery win his fourth Europa crown? Can Maurizio Sarri save his season with Chelsea? How about Mauricio Pochettino’s chances against the Jurgen Klopp’s mighty machine at Liverpool? Tune in to find out.