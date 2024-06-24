Mexico City: Brazil coach Dorival Junior has identified balance and consistency as the keys to success ahead of Monday’s Copa America opener against Costa Rica.

Dorival, who took over in January and has only coached four games, admitted that the Brazilian squad still lacked on-field stability, which he said was natural given their short time together.

“I have to find a balance for a team that was put together only three months ago, and after a certain period of 15 or 20 days of work they have to find themselves again,” he said at a press conference on Sunday.

Confident squad

“In football you don’t skip preparation phases in training, but that’s why we try to accelerate each one of them to have a consistent and confident squad that can then use the individuality of its players to create opportunities.”

The coach announced a starting line-up that included two new faces, Real Madrid centre back Eder Militao and Atletico Mineiro full back Guilherme Arana.

Brazil's Marquinhos and Endrick take part in the training along with their teammates. Image Credit: AFP

“The starting line-up will have Militao and Arana. In every game, if necessary, there will be one or two changes. All the players are ready. None of them are below our expectations. We are prepared for any situation,” the coach added.

A natural progression

New Real Madrid signing Endrick will not start against Costa Rica and is expected to come on in the second half, as Dorival called for “a bit of patience” with the 17-year-old striker.

“It’s something that will happen naturally. It might not take long because he is extremely skilful. I’m in a hurry to get him on the pitch, but you have to have a certain balance. He has excellent skills and is one of the most promising players.”