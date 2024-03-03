Burnley: Bournemouth pushed struggling Burnley closer to relegation from the Premier League with a 2-0 win at Turf Moor on Sunday.

Andoni Iraola’s side inflicted Burnley’s 20th defeat in 27 league games this season thanks to Justin Kluivert’s early goal and Antoine Semenyo’s strike in the closing minutes.

While Bournemouth sit comfortably 11 points above the relegation zone after their first league win in 2024, Burnley are languishing in 19th place.

The Clarets are 11 points from safety and look destined for an immediate return to the Championship after last season’s promotion.

Vincent Kompany’s men are without a win in 10 games in all competitions, losing their last four and conceding 13 goals in the process.

They have lost 11 of their 14 home league games and once again appeared out of their depth despite a determined effort on a chilly afternoon in Lancashire.

Injury blow

Burnley should have taken an early lead when Wilson Odobert shot straight at Bournemouth keeper Neto from Lorenz Assignon’s cross.

Bournemouth suffered a blow when defender Marcos Senesi limped off with a hamstring injury

But in the 13th minute, Bournemouth exposed Burnley’s vulnerability at the back.

A long ball from Lewis Cook was seized on by Kluivert, who cut inside Dara O’Shea before lashing his shot past James Trafford.

Burnley got in behind the Bournemouth defence in the 41st minute, but Neto came out sharply to deny David Datro Fofana, with Jacob Bruun Larsen’s follow-up bravely blocked by Adam Smith.

Double the lead

Bournemouth nearly doubled their lead in the 56th minute when Kluivert broke free down the left and crossed for Solanke, who was denied by a good save from Trafford.

Burnley thought they had equalised in the 66th minute, but Josh Cullen’s close-range effort was disallowed for a foul by Larsen on Smith.