A February 6, 2019 file photo of Barcelona's Malcom as he celebrates scoring their first goal. Image Credit: Reuters

Barcelona: Barcelona has announced the transfer of their forward Malcom Filipe de Oliveira to Russia’s Zenit Saint Petersburg.

The Russian team will pay a total of 45 million euros, including five millions in variables, for the services of the 22-year-old. “FC Barcelona retains an interest in case of a future sale of the Brazilian,” the La Liga defending champion said in a statement on Friday.

“FC Barcelona expressly thanks Malcom for his commitment and dedication, and wishes him success in the future,” the statement ran.

Malcom had been granted a permission to miss Thursday’s training session so he could travel to Saint Petersburg to seal the deal.

During the lone season he spent at Barcelona, Malcom collected four goals in 24 matches he played with the Catalan team.

In Madrid, Real Madrid’s second training session to be held after the Audi Cup featured the presence of Thibaut Courtois and Luka Jovic, who completed the whole session with the group.

Belgium goalkeeper Courtois seemed to have a speedy recovery from a grade two sprain to his left ankle he sustained on July 29, as he re-joined the practice with his teammates five days after the club announced his injury.

The absence of the 27-year-old Courtois at the Audi Cup gave Keylor Navas recognition with the two good performances he put on, reports Efe news.

The Belgian showed head coach Zinedine Zidane that the injury is a thing of the past and he is ready to take part in the upcoming games. Meanwhile, Serbia forward Jovic sustained an ankle injury during the International Champions Cup 7-3 loss to Atletico Madrid on July 27.

Jovic, 21, was able to play with his teammates to adapt with the new team.

Welshman Gareth Bale and Colombian James Rodriguez took part in the training as well as Brazilians Eder Militao and Casemiro, who are gaining pace after participating in the Copa America and may play their first preseason minutes in the club’s next friendly against Red Bull Salzburg on August 7.

Injured midfielders Marco Asensio and Brahim Diaz of Spain and France defender Ferland Mendy did not take part in the session to continue with their recovery process.