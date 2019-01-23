Abu Dhabi: UAE suffered a huge blow with defender Khalifa Mubarak set to miss the rest of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 after fracturing his leg in Monday’s 3-2 win over Kyrgyz Republic.
The 25-year-old Al Nasr favourite was seen crashing on to the goalpost as he slid to stop the goal from Kyrgyzstan’s Mirlan Murzaev during the Round of 16 encounter which UAE own after Ahmad Khalil penalty in extra-time.
“When I saw the ball as it headed towards the net, I tried with all my strength to push it away from the net. I knew that I might be at risk but I did not hesitate to do my duty to protect my goal.
“I wanted to continue to play but couldn’t but it was great to see the team qualify. I hope that the Whites continue their journey to finish on the podium,” said Khalifa, who is already receiving medical attention in Germany.