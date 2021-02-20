Chelsea's Mason Mount celebrates scoring the leveller against Southampton Image Credit: Reuters

06:23PM



FULL-TIME: SOUTHAMPTON 1 CHELSEA 1

Tuchel looks fuming as his team trudge off. They will not be looking forward to Monday morning training (he may even call them in tomorrow - he looks livid).

FULL-TIME: SOUTHAMPTON 1 CHELSEA 1

Half-chances at either end, but both are comfortably dealt with before the referee peeps for the last time at St Mary's. Southampton certainly the happier side with a share of the points. A true backs-to-the-wall performance at times, but well worth their draw.

06:18PM



SOUTHAMPTON 1 CHELSEA 1

Injury time is upon us. Can Southampton hold on to take points of Tuchel's side and dent their top-four challenge?

06:17PM



SOUTHAMPTON 1 CHELSEA 1

Tuchel is slapping the seats in frustration in his dug-out after Mount does all the hard work before feeding the ball to Reece James, who wastefully blasts over. He laughs but he may have to answer to Big Tommy the boss later for sclaffing that sitter.

06:15PM



SOUTHAMPTON 1 CHELSEA 1

Djenepo seems to be a target for a lot of hefty Chelsea challenges as Alonso goes into the book for a late tacke then the Mali man is clobbered by Jorginho and need treatment after landing awkwardly on his arm. Poor lad on the end of a Chelsea rotation tactic.

06:07PM



SOUTHAMPTON 1 CHELSEA 1

Still 15 mis to go here, plus stoppages, and the tempo has certainly increased. I reckon we will find a winner.

06:03PM



SOUTHAMPTON 1 CHELSEA 1

All of a sudden Southampton wake up with a flurry of chances. First they scare the Chelsea defence to force a corner, Ward-Prowse's delivery is taken by Mendy before a looping effort from Vestergaard comes back of the bar. What a great - and rare - chance that was for Saints.

Then - at the other end - McCarthy makes another great stop, but the offside flag is up on Hudson-Odoi.

05:53PM



SOUTHAMPTON 1 CHELSEA 1

It gets a wee bit scrappy now. A bit of desperation from both sides creeping in. A seated Tuchel tells his side to calm down.

05:48PM



SOUTHAMPTON 1 CHELSEA 1

The visitors have their tails up now. Mount is again impeded right on the edge of the area, but Alonso fires the ball straight into the wall.

05:44PM



GOAL! SOUTHAMPTON 1 CHELSEA 1

Mount is tumbled in the box as he tangles with Ings - what is he doing there? - and the Chelsea man picks himself up to send McCarthy the wrong way from the penaly spot to level things up.

05:42PM



SOUTHAMPTON 1 CHELSEA 0

Another great five-man passing move is denied by the Saints defence before we get some drama!

05:40PM



SOUTHAMPTON 1 CHELSEA 0

Chelsea roar out of the blocks again - rocket from Tuchel received - but still no end product in sight as Bednarek cuts out a move before Werner is frustrated twice.

05:35PM



KICK-OFF: SOUTHAMPTON 1 CHELSEA 0

Tammy Abraham off with his ankle packed in ice. Callum Hudson-Odoi - not a bad replacement - comes on, but now all the pressure is on Werner, who moves up front. He has hardly been prolific since his signing and is lucky to be on the field.

Chelsea fan Shammy messages in to say: "We have three at the back and two defensive midfielders and all it took was a simple pass through the middle to break us up. It does not guarantee stability at the back against a decent side and it restricts us moving forward in the final third with a lack of attacking options."

05:29PM



SOUTHAMPTON 1 CHELSEA 0

During the melee after the goal, Djenepo was thumped by Kante after Werner also caught the same man on the thigh with his studs. Both went to VAR Stuart Attwell and neither was even a yellow. That is strange as both could have been red in another match.

Timo Werner and N'Golo Kante

05:20PM



HALF-TIME: SOUTHAMPTON 1 CHELSEA 0

Well, didn't see that coming, given Chelsea's dominance. This will be a test of character for the visitors, and a chance to see their reaction after an interval rocket from Tuchel in the dressing room. He does not like to lose.

05:15PM



SOUTHAMPTON 1 CHELSEA 0

Chelsea romp back up the other end after the kick-off and Rudiger forces McCarthy into another save. Remember Southampton have dropped 16 points from winning positions this season.

05:07PM



GOAL! SOUTHAMPTON 1 CHELSEA 0

Now thats a wee cat in the pigeons. Minamino breaks, shimmies into the area and slots past Chelsea keeper Mendy. That is the epitome of against the run of play.

05:04PM



SOUTHAMPTON 0 CHELSEA 0

Rudiger finally makes McCarthy save, but the attempt is straight at the keeper. Uh-oh...

05:00PM



SOUTHAMPTON 0 CHELSEA 0

No shots on target so far, but Alonso tumbles in the box and screams for a penalty after a tussle with Vestergaard. VAR has a look but nothing doing. What ever happened to yellows for simulation?

04:52PM



SOUTHAMPTON 0 CHELSEA 0

I won't say 'weathered' but Southampton seem to have settled a bit and are growing in confidence, having kept Chelsea at bay so far.

04:49PM



Kante is thriving in the Chelsea midfield, surging ahead whenever he can. He looks hungry and the Blues look in the mood. His latest break comes to no avail as McCarthy easily claims in the Southampton goal.

04:42PM



SOUTHAMPTON 0 CHELSEA 0

The home side are hoping to weather this early onslaught as Tammy Abraham presses and Chelsea dominate possession. Try as they might, Southampton cannot get clear to feed Danny Ings.

04:39PM



SOUTHAMPTON 0 CHELSEA 0

Ominous beginnings for Saints as Chelsea get on the ball straight away and ping it around like Man City or PSG. Werner befuddles the midfield before Reece James pings it over the top to Marcos Alonso but his effort is just wide.

04:31PM



SOUTHAMPTON 0 CHELSEA 0

We are off in today's first match at St Mary's. Can Chelsea keep up their surge since sacking Frank Lampard?

04:30PM



TODAY'S ACTION

A biggie this evening in the shape of Liverpool v Everton in the Merseyside derby.

Southampton v Chelsea,. 4.30pm

Burnley v West Bromwich Albion, 7pm

Liverpool v Everton, 9.30pm

Fulham v Sheffield United, midnight

04:30PM



SOUTHAMPTON v CHELSEA

Team news

Southampton: McCarthy, Salisu, Bednarek, Vestergaard, Djenepo, Bertrang, Ward-Prowse, Romeu, Minamino, Ings, Redmond.

Chelsea: Mendy, James, Azpilicueta, Zouma, Rudiger, Alonso, Kante, Kovacic, Mount, Werner, Abraham.

As mentioned, City may be running away with it, but it is all to play for in the top-four race. "The title looks done and dusted," says Craig Leader, manager of Crown & Lion, Byblos Barsha Heights. "But the way Chelsea are playing, they could easily close down United and Leicester if they can keep up their run under Tuchel. There are only six poijnts between sixth and second spot and Chelsea have the form."

04:28PM



​SOUTHAMPTON v CHELSEA

​​​​​​Southampton have been struggling of late, Ralph Hasenhuttl’s men slumping to six straight losses in the league. However, they do have Danny Ings back to full fitness and all eyes will be how he goes at the Chelsea defence today.

For the Blues, it is an opposite story, with five straight wins. While Man City are miles ahead, Thomas Tuchel and his side could close the gap on Mancheser United and Leicester above them in the standings.

04:27PM



SOUTHAMPTON v CHELSEA