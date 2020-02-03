Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta Image Credit: Reuters

Dubai: New Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is planning to use his side’s winter break in Dubai to implement his attacking style on the Gunners as they prepare for the Premier League season run-in.

Arteta made the switch from Manchester City — where he was assistant to Pep Guardiola — to the Etihad to take over the reins in the hot seat from sacked Unai Emery in early December.

Arsenal produced another limp performance in Sunday night’s 0-0 stalemate with Burnley — their fourth straight draw — leaving Arteta with one victory in his first seven games in charge, during which they have only bagged eight goals.

Now Arteta is targeting time in the Dubai sunshine to rejuvenate his players and get them playing the way he wants ahead of their next match against Newcastle on February 16.

“We have to improve quality-wise. We’re very far in terms of what I want in sustaining attacks and being unpredictable in our play, but that’s a process,” Arteta said.

“In the next two weeks, we have longer periods for training and I’ll use them. We need some players back from injury and try our best to improve the team.

“It’s good to go away ... the players have been through a lot,” Arteta told Arsenal’s website.