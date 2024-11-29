Dubai: The deadlock over the 2025 Champions Trophy persisted as the International Cricket Council (ICC) board, comprising ICC officials, the Indian and Pakistan cricket boards, and representatives of ten other member nations, failed to reach a resolution during a meeting on Friday, Gulf News has learned.

However, the board is expected to reconvene in the coming days in pursuit of a positive and amicable solution to the impasse.

Earlier this month, the ICC notified the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) that India would not tour Pakistan for the eight-team tournament, casting doubt on the event’s fate. The issue arose after the Indian government denied permission for the national cricket team to travel to Pakistan.

Indian cricketers last visited Pakistan in 2008, when Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s team lost a Super 4 match to Pakistan in Karachi.

ICC maintains silence on key details

An ICC spokesperson told AFP earlier this week that the issue would be addressed in Friday’s meeting but declined to share further details.

The PCB has firmly rejected suggestions to host India’s matches in a neutral venue, insisting the tournament — scheduled for February 19 to March 9 — must adhere to the original plan and be held entirely in Pakistan.