Diego Simeone’s team set to finish third and focus on the Uefa Champions League

Atletico Madrid's Spanish forward Alvaro Morata (left) is challenged by Real Mallorca's Serbian defender Aleksandar Sedlar during the Spanish League match in Madrid on Friday. Image Credit: AFP

Barcelona: Alvaro Morata scored twice to lead Atletico Madrid to a 3-0 win over Mallorca and extend their strong finish to the Spanish league on Friday.

Diego Simeone’s team has long been out of the title race being disputed by leader Real Madrid and second-placed Barcelona, which they trail by eight points.

But Atletico is one of the hottest teams as La Liga ticks down before it shifts focus to the Champions League final eight to be played in Portugal next month.

In March when the league was halted, Atletico was struggling to secure a Champions League berth for next season but they are now well on course to finishing third. Atletico has remained undefeated in seven matches since the Spanish league resumed following a three-month stoppage for the COVID-19 pandemic.

‘‘We were in a complicated situation before the stoppage, but we have been playing well since we got back to playing and have been playing with a great attitude,” Morata said.

Simeone’s side dominated the relegation-threatened Mallorca from kick-off.

Morata earned a penalty when he was pulled down by Aleksandar Sedlar in the area. Goalkeeper Manuel Reina blocked his strike, but a video review helped the referee order a redo of the spot kick after Sedlar entered the area too early.

Morata stepped back up and on a second try rifled the ball into the top corner in the 29th minute.

‘‘Missing and then getting back up and trying again is part of football,’’ Morata said about the penalty.