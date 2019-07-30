Abu Dhabi: Al Jazira head coach Jurgen Streppel has been impressed by his players’ work ethic during their training camp in the Netherlands as the club continue their preparations for next season.

The first-team squad and selected academy players are being put through their paces as part of their three-week training camp, working on tactical strategies and fitness ahead of the 2019-2020 campaign.

Streppel has had plenty of time to evaluate his players including new signings – Brazilian attacker Keno and experienced midfielder Sultan Al Gaferi. Streppel also met club captain Ali Khaseif, creative midfielder Khalfan Mubarak and star striker Ali Mabkhout, who were among eight UAE internationals who joined the squad after training with the national team in Austria.

“The first impressions of the players are very good,” said Streppel. “All of them are willing to listen, work hard and help each other whether that is on or off the field.

“This camp is very important because the guys have had a long holiday and it’s crucial that the players build on their physical aspect as well as improving on the technical skills. We want to play great football and I’m looking forward to getting to know my players even more during this camp.”

Al Jazira ended the first week on a high with two victories after beating RKSV Driel 10-0 on Saturday night, followed by a 3-0 triumph over Global Football Academy on Sunday.

The team will continue training in Wageningen until July 31 before travelling to Oosterbeek for a series of friendlies and training sessions ahead of their departure on August 9.

Among the 27-man squad in the Netherlands is five academy players, who will be training with the first-team as part of their development.

“It’s a great experience for the club’s younger players to join us and see how we train,” added Streppel. “It’s a fantastic opportunity to show how good they can be because age does not matter and Al Jazira really do have a talented pool of players at the Academy, which is good for the whole club.