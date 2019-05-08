Liverpool's midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum celebrates after scoring their third goal during the UEFA Champions league semi-final second leg football match between Liverpool and Barcelona at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on May 7, 2019. Image Credit: AFP

Dubai: UAE-based fans react to Liverpool’s sensational win over Barcelona.

Karim Mousa, Regional Business Development Manager at Siemens

“Honestly speaking I didn’t expect such a remarkable turnaround. However, after the first goal I started to believe and at Anfield anything can happen. I was nervous for sure and keeping my fingers crossed till the final whistle as one goal from Barca and things would have turned over its head. The victory reminded me of Liverpool’s win against AC Milan in the final (2005). Once that fourth goal went in I went crazy ended up screaming and my wife kept telling me to keep my volume down with our baby sleeping. But you can’t stop, you see, and I just couldn’t sleep all night. I hope we can go on and win now. I would prefer Tottenham in the final than Ajax as it would be easy then.”

John Lambert, Club Secretary, Dubai Reds Supporters Club

“I’m absolutely ecstatic. I expected a good result against Barca but to turn around that scoreline with a clean was hopeful. We kept that hope and to pull it off was fantastic. It was another famous night in Europe and we’ve had a few down the years. To do it without Salah and Firmino was even more unbelievable, an outstanding result. Outside of our Istanbul Champions League win against AC Milan in 2005 this was probably the club’s greatest ever comeback. Istanbul was still better because of what it meant and the fact we turned around the 3-0 scoreline in 45 minutes. We won’t get ahead of ourselves but whoever we get in the final, we’ll have far more hope than we did last year against Real Madrid. We probably go into the final as favourites, we don’t expect an easy opponent but we’ll be very confident of bringing the trophy home. We’d ditch the Champions League final for a Premier League title in a heartbeat just because we haven’t won the league title in 30 years but if that’s not going to happen now, winning the Champions League would be a great consolation. The odds are against us of still winning the league or winning both, but we remain hopeful. The Barca game taught us that you just never know.”

Raul Fernandes, Former Dubai resident and now living in Cascais, Portugal

“I have been supporting Liverpool all my life. My whole family supports Liverpool. My house is red, my cars are red. This was the greatest victory ever. Beating a team like Barca 4-0 is almost impossible. Almost! The whole team, those on the pitch and outside the pitch made it happen. No Salah, no Firmino, Robertson injured and the lads still did it. Klopp, the Nornal One made it happen. Full credit to all the team.

“We believed in our team and they rewarded us. There are no feelings to express the joy our team brings to us on and off the field. Anfield is our fortress! And We are Liverpool! It’s going to take a long time to get over this fantastic victory. Messi who? Suarez who? Coutinho who? LFC — You Never Walk Alone!”

Deepak Chandiramani, former Dubai resident, now settled in London

Winning such a huge match means that Liverpool, despite the absence of their key players, still possessed the quality and determination to win . This is a massive confidence booster for the team going into the final.

By far, this is one of the best games in recent times. And to come from 3-0 down against a team like Barcelona and rout them is an absolutely amazing feat.