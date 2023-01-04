Dubai: Having completed one of the biggest surprise transfers in football history, Al Nassr have become a global brand and household name overnight.

The Saudi Arabian club shocked the world by signing Cristiano Ronaldo but it could be just the beginning of their sky-high ambitions.

They are keen to bolster their squad further with not one but two more high profile additions in a bid to elevate the country’s footballing status.

Former teammates

Ronaldo’s arrival is still causing a buzz but the Saudi Pro League club are now believed to be keen to follow it up by buying the Portugal superstar’s former teammates Sergio Ramos and Luka Modric.

Ronaldo agreed a two and a half year deal to play for Al Nassr.

The defender is currently playing for Paris Saint-Germain and after an injury-plagued start to his Ligue 1 career he is only now becoming a starter for the team.

But the 36-year-old Spaniard could also be tempted to ditch Europe for the Middle East, along with Real Madrid star Modric.

Real Madrid star Luka Modric could also be moving to Al Nassr.

The Croat is an integral part of the team but fans at the Santiago Bernabeu may soon have a new hero in the engine room if the Spanish giants wrap up a deal for Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund.

That would mean the 37-year-old Modric would be surplus to requirements and could be set for a sensational switch to Riyadh.

Fairytale ending

The trio won everything there was to win during their tenure together at Real including the UEFA Champions League an unprecedented three times in a row, and La Liga. And it is believed Al Nassr will do everything they can to reunite them at Mrsool Park. Money will be no problem to tempt the pair, after all the club is paying Ronaldo a whopping $207 million a year as part of his deal with the club. If Ramos and Modric do join Ronaldo it would be a fairytale ending to their illustrious careers.

Al Nassr are currently top of the league table with 26 points from 11 games and play Al Ta’ee on Thursday but it is unlikely that Ronaldo will be cleared in time to feature what with some administrative hurdles still to clear. It is a possibility that he could play but the more likely date for his first appearance for his new club would seem to be January 14 in the game against second-placed Al Shabab.