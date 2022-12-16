The iconic Emirates “Fly Better” logo will continue to prominently feature on the men’s first team’s playing jerseys across all of the Club’s season fixtures, according to a statement from AC Milan. Emirates branding will also appear on youth jerseys across all national and international AC Milan Academies around the world with the mission to share the positive values of football through the initiatives of the Club’s Academies.

In addition to the airline’s high-profile jersey sponsorship, the agreement will also continue to include highly visible signature Emirates branding across San Siro Stadium, as well as hospitality, ticketing and other marketing rights.

Airline's shirt branding

AC Milan and Emirates began their journey together in September 2007. The prestigious shirt sponsor deal first featured during the 2010/11 season, connecting Emirates to millions of Rossoneri fans all over the world. Since then, Emirates has been visible on AC Milan jerseys for 590 official matches, with a total of 967 goals scored by players donning the airline’s shirt branding.

To mark the renewal of the partnership, AC Milan paid a visit to Emirates Group Headquarters in Dubai, where the Rossoneri are currently holding a warm-weather training camp and also competing in the Dubai Super Cup. As part of the visit, coach Stefano Pioli, members of the men’s first team, AC Milan’s senior management team and representatives of the ownership group met with Sheikh Ahmed Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates Airline & Group, in a special moment that officially kicked off renewed collaboration and marked a shared vision for more great moments ahead.

Casper Stylsvig, Chief Revenue Officer of AC Milan, said: “We are truly proud to extend our partnership with Emirates and to continue to build upon our relationship. Much like Emirates, AC Milan is committed to strengthening our bond with our global audience and continuing to do so alongside a brand that is capable of connecting the world from its global centre in Dubai makes us all very proud. With this new deal, AC Milan and Emirates will be side by side for almost two decades, a testament to the strength and depth of our unique relationship.”

Passionate fan bases

Sir Tim Clark, President Emirates Arline, said: “We are thrilled to continue our partnership with AC Milan, and we look forward to more opportunities to engage with one of the most passionate fan bases in the world. We’ve been a committed supporter of the club for over 15 years, and as we enter the next phase of our relationship, we’re working closely with AC Milan on innovative opportunities to showcase the best of each of our brands.”

AC Milan’s partnership with Emirates underlines the club’s commitment to strengthening its physical presence in the Middle East. The region is a strategic focus area for the Rossoneri, where football remains the most popular and played sport and the club has the support of over 2.5 million passionate fans. As a testament to the commitment of the Club to the region, AC Milan has plans to open a new office in Dubai, which will serve as a base for the club to further develop its commercial and communication strategy in the Middle East. More details of the new office will be shared in due course.