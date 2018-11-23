Zazai began his knock by hitting Mujeeb Ur Rehman for a six and a boundary in the first over . In the second over bowled by Yamin, the hero of their first match with four wickets in four balls against Northern Warriors, was hit for two straight fours by Zazai with tremendous power. Zazai did not spare Morne Morkel too and hit two boundaries in the fourth over. Hales played second fiddle and their 50 runs partnership came in 5.1 overs with Zazai scoring 40 of those runs. Bengal’s fielding too wavered giving away easy runs and dropping catches. Zazai reached his 50 in 27 balls and celebrated it by hitting two successive sixes off Yamin. He fell after equaling the score to Zaheer Khan, who had him caught at long on. “I enjoyed my knock as the ball was coming into the bat and also I capitalised on some of the dropped catches, It is a ten over format and one should try and hit every ball so I focused on every ball to hit,” said Zazai.