Team mentor Anis Sajan, who was instrumental in shaping the team’s bowling attack with spinners, is delighted that his spinners are showing that they are a power in a format known to be as a batsman’s format. “In two matches we have got opponents out of below 100. I believe that the power of spin is very important, be it Test cricket or One-day and most important in the shorter formats because when you start with a spinner (Rehman) in the power play the batsman is not sure how to go about it. When we have a spinners like Mujeeb Ur Rehman and Sunil Narine, it is much more fickle as the batsmen would not have the time to adjust and that is why good spinners are able to maintain their consistency and pick wickets on regular basis.”