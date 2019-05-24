Harry Kane and Virat Kohli pose at Lord's in London. Image Credit: Harry Kane Twitter

Dubai: After a mutual appreciation Twitter saga that has lasted two years, Tottenham Hotspur star striker has finally met up with India skipper Virat Kohli.

The Spurs hero, who is training to get fit for the Champions League final against Liverpool in Madrid next week, uploaded a snap on Twitter picturing him at Lord’s with batting star Kohli, who is in London preparing for the start of the ICC Cricket World Cup.

Their online backslapping began back in 2016, when Kane tweeted about Kohli’s prowess with the bat taking India to a victory over Australia. The world’s best cricketer hit 82 off 51 balls to secure the win.

“Virat Kohli is some player! In the high pressure situations shows what type of player you are and he does it time and time again! #IndvsAus,” Kane tweeted on March 28, 2016.

The praise prompted a reply from Kohli, in which he reciprocated the adulation, hailing a recent goal the Englishman had scored against Germany and wished him luck with Spurs in the Premier League. “Thank You so much @HKane. Loved your goal against Germany. Good Luck with your PL chase!” it read. The pair continued to exchange public tweets, including during England’s run to the Fifa World Cup semi-finals in Russia last summer.

And on Friday, Kane gave fans of both stars something worth waiting for as they posed together with broad grins at Lord’s — the India skipper giving a thumbs up.