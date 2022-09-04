The Indian cricketers took to the Jumeirah beach in Dubai to refresh their minds and bodies during a break in the DP World Asia Cup cricket tournament in the UAE.
After sealing the Super 4 spot with wins over Pakistan and Hong Kong in the preliminaries, India had a breather as the rest of the teams fought for the last four slots.
Former Indian captain Virat Kohli started with some stand-up paddle surfing before joining his teammates for a spot of beach volleyball. Vice-captain KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav and Arshdeep Singh too tried their hand at paddle surfing.
Skipper Rohit Sharma opted for some kayaking, and Kohli also had a go at it. Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravichandran Ashwin and Dinesh Karthik preferred more sober rides on the sea. Hardik Pandya and coach Rahul Dravid were more happy to catch some breeze on the beach.
“Today was a break. So we decided to have some fun activities. It was good fun, relaxing. We really enjoyed,” said Chahal.