Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman (R) and Al-Amin Hossain prepare to deliver a ball during a practice session at Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium in New Delhi on October 31, 2019, ahead of their first T20 international cricket match against India. Image Credit: AFP

New Delhi: VVS Laxman feels the upcoming three-match T20I series between India and Bangladesh will be a tough one for the hosts as they lack experience in the middle-order when it comes to their batting.

Regular skipper Virat Kohli has been rested for the series and in his absence, Rohit Sharma will lead the Men in Blue in the series starting November 3 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in the capital.

“It will be a tough series for the home team since Bangladesh are travelling with a strong side, but I feel the series will be 2-1 in favour of India,” Laxman said. “Also with the form Rohit and KL Rahul are in right now, with (Shikhar) Dhawan looking at establishing himself, I am backing the Indian batting power to win the series.”

The 44-year-old said the upcoming series is a great chance for Bangladesh, who have a great batting depth, to beat India in their own den.

“This is the best opportunity for team Bangladesh to beat India in their home soil since they have depth in their batting line-up,” said Laxman.

“However, on their bowling department pressure will be more on Mustafizur (Rahim) to deliver since the fast-bowling line-up looks inexperienced compared to their spin bowler in the team.