Virat Kohli poses for a photograph with his fan Pintu Behra after a pre-match press conference at Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium, in Visakhapatnam. Image Credit: PTI

Visakhapatnam: After Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni, Indian captain Virat Kohli is undoubtedly the most followed cricketer and the run-machine's success on the field has earned him millions of fans globally.

Kohli, who recently became India's most successful captain in Test cricket, met a die-hard fan here. The shirtless fan - Pintu Behra of Odisha, was seen sporting a tattoo of Virat's face on his chest.

On his back, the fan has got tattooed Kohli's first name, his jersey number (18) as well as landmarks in his career including the 2008 Under-19 World Cup win, 2013 Arjuna Award and the 2017 Padma Shri.

Virat Kohli hugs his fan Pintu Behra after a pre-match press conference in Visakhapatnam. Image Credit: PTI