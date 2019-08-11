Virat Kohli braces up for the Bottle Cap challenge in the video. Image Credit: Virat Kohli twitter

Port of Spain: India skipper Virat Kohli has become the latest celebrity to take up the famous bottle cap challenge.

Late on Saturday, Kohli shared a video on his Twitter handle with a caption: “Better late than never, #BottleCapChallenge”.

In the 15-second long video, Kohli can be seen holding his bat and keeping his eyes fixed on the bottle. With a clean swing of the bat, he then proceeds to open the cap of the bottle.

What makes the video dramatic is head coach Ravi Shastri’s voice in the background - commentary.

When the video starts, the pre-recorded Shastri commentary can be heard: “He’s a got a wide range of shots, what is he doing to do.”

As soon as Kohli removes the Bottle Cap, Shastri goes on to say: “Oh, what a shot that is, a flick of the wrist and way she goes, what a shot”.

The India skipper then takes an cool break with a sip from the bottle.

Many celebrities have taken up this challenge which has taken the social media by storm for months now.