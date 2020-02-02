Dubai: Virat Kohli was first to praise his teammates after their historic 5-0 whitewash of New Zealand in their T20 series.
The India skipper took to Twitter straight after watching his boys claim the sweep in New Zealand - Kohli decided to rest up for the final T20 with the series already secure.
India - led by Jasprit Bumrah and his fellow pacers - got over the line for an unprecedented whitewash after deputy Rohit Sharma helped India to 163-3 in 20 overs.
The Indian pace trio of Bumrah (3/12), Navdeep Saini (2/23) and Shardul Thakur (2/38) did the damage to restrict the hosts to 156-9.
"Proud, historic, ecstatic; everything was this moment," tweeted Kohli shortly after the match at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.
India will now train their focus on the three-match ODI series starting from February 5 in Hamilton.