India skipper ecstatic after sweeping New Zealand in T20 series

Indian captain Virat Kohli celebrates after winning the fifth Twenty20 cricket match between New Zealand and India at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganu Image Credit: AFP

Dubai: Virat Kohli was first to praise his teammates after their historic 5-0 whitewash of New Zealand in their T20 series.

The India skipper took to Twitter straight after watching his boys claim the sweep in New Zealand - Kohli decided to rest up for the final T20 with the series already secure.

India - led by Jasprit Bumrah and his fellow pacers - got over the line for an unprecedented whitewash after deputy Rohit Sharma helped India to 163-3 in 20 overs.

The Indian pace trio of Bumrah (3/12), Navdeep Saini (2/23) and Shardul Thakur (2/38) did the damage to restrict the hosts to 156-9.

"Proud, historic, ecstatic; everything was this moment," tweeted Kohli shortly after the match at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.