India's head coach Ravi Shastri takes time out at Bob Marley Museum in Jamaica. Video Credit: BCCI Twitter

Jamaica: When you are in Jamaica, a visit to the Bob Marley Museum, built in the memory of the iconic reggae music star is a must. No wonder that the Indian head coach Ravi Shastri landed up at what’s now a hugely popular tourist destination on the eve of India’s second and final Test against the West Indies - with bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach R. Sridhar in tow.

Dressed in a floral shirt, shorts and a hat for the occasion, Shastri appeared in a jovial mood as he posed for photos in front of the legend’s statue and interacted with the staff. “At the home, now museum, of the LEGEND. BOB MARLEY. No man no cry... - with @coach_rsridhar