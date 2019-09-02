Jamaica: When you are in Jamaica, a visit to the Bob Marley Museum, built in the memory of the iconic reggae music star is a must. No wonder that the Indian head coach Ravi Shastri landed up at what’s now a hugely popular tourist destination on the eve of India’s second and final Test against the West Indies - with bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach R. Sridhar in tow.
Dressed in a floral shirt, shorts and a hat for the occasion, Shastri appeared in a jovial mood as he posed for photos in front of the legend’s statue and interacted with the staff. “At the home, now museum, of the LEGEND. BOB MARLEY. No man no cry... - with @coach_rsridhar
The museum, located at 56 Hope Road, Kingston 6, has been Bob Marley’s former place of residence. He served as a world ambassador for reggae music and sold more than 20 million records throughout his career — making him the first international superstar to emerge from the so-called Third World.