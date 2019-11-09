Dubai: The United Premier League (UPL) founded by Rahul Tilani with support from Hariish Keshwani and Rohan Chawla has become one of the most popular indoor cricket tournaments in the UAE.

Through five successful season they have earned the reputation of being a keenly-contested event and the sixth season which commenced from October 4 is now on.

This tournament has created such an impact mainly due to its attempt to push its boundaries and introduce innovation into each of its editions.

UPL is now officially registered with Dubai Sports Council and has become a part of Dubai Fitness Challenge to promote fitness in the city with sports.

For the first time they linked cricket with yoga by inviting yoga specialist Sanjeev Krishna of Dubai’s Sanjeev Krishna Yoga Centre to conduct a session. The popularity of event has resulted in gaining a huge line up of sponsors such as Evn Kart, Soundkraft LLC, Zomato Gold, 106.2 Big FM, Sunshine Auto Garage, Blocks Real Estate, Sanjeev Krishna Yoga, ArtBeat Productions, Lenovo, City One Tourism & Travel, Insportz Club, Al Wasl Printing Press, Dans, Headlines Café, Must Dash, Dubai Sports Council, Limitless Ideas. Anis Sajan, managing director of Danube Group and Team Mentor of Delhi Bulls T10 team, attend as the chief guest for the start of the sixth edition.

Commenting on the UPL, Sajan said, “I was told there are six additional teams in the waiting list. Such is the demand of this league which has grown over the years.”