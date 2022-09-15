Dubai: The UAE will meet Bangladesh in a two-match SkyExch Friendship Twenty20 series in preparation for the Twenty20 World Cup to be held in Australia. The matches will be held at the Dubai International Stadium on September 25 and 27.
Mubashshir Usmani, General Secretary Emirates Cricket Board, said: “Emirates Cricket Board is very pleased to welcome Bangladesh to the UAE and we are delighted to host the SkyExch UAE v Bangladesh Friendship series. This is a great opportunity for both the teams to fine-tune their T20 skills as they approach their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup (2022) matches. These games will also prove extremely important for our (high) performance team to see where our players stand against a team that is not only a Test nation, but a team that has been preparing to compete at one of the highest levels of international cricket — being the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. We look forward to a highly competitive series on home soil.”
Nizam Uddin Chowdhury, CEO Bangladesh Cricket Board, said: “We are delighted to support, and associate with Emirates Cricket on this upcoming T20 series. I also take this opportunity to thank Emirates Cricket for confirming the arrangements within a very short time.
“This tour will be an important part of the Bangladesh team’s lead up to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia. The UAE side has made impressive progress in recent times, and we are all looking forward to a competitive and exciting series. This will provide valuable game-exposure and ensure quality preparations for both nations.”