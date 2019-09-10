THe UAE Under-19 team celebrate the early wickets of Nepal in the Asia Cup. Image Credit: Courtesy ACC

Dubai: The UAE lost to Nepal in the Asian Cricket Council Under-19 Asia Cup by 160 runs at the FTZ Sports Complex at the Katunayake ground in Sri Lanka.

The UAE won the toss and elected to field in their final Group B match. They quickly picked up the wickets of the Nepal openers by dismissing them for a duck.

Akasha Tahir dismissed opener Rit Gautam while Sanchit Sharma removed Pawan Sarraf. Nsif Sheikh (45) and captain Rohit Paudel (67) pulled Nepal out of trouble through a 71-run partnership.