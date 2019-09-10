Dubai: The UAE lost to Nepal in the Asian Cricket Council Under-19 Asia Cup by 160 runs at the FTZ Sports Complex at the Katunayake ground in Sri Lanka.
The UAE won the toss and elected to field in their final Group B match. They quickly picked up the wickets of the Nepal openers by dismissing them for a duck.
Akasha Tahir dismissed opener Rit Gautam while Sanchit Sharma removed Pawan Sarraf. Nsif Sheikh (45) and captain Rohit Paudel (67) pulled Nepal out of trouble through a 71-run partnership.
Though Gautam and Sharma took three wickets each, Nepal posted 285 for 9. The UAE began their chase with openers Syed Haider and Niel Lobo putting on 20 runs before Lobo fell for 5 and Haider for 15. UAE wicketkeeper-batsman Vriitya Aravind top-scored with 28 runs while Alishan Sharafu scored 21 runs. Except for Ansh Tandon (12) and Osama Hassan (16), none reached double figures and UAE were bowled out for 125 in 34.4 overs.