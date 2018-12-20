Dubai: The Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) has sanctioned three of its players including the national side captain following a breach of a disciplinary code by all three.
A statement sent to the media following a disciplinary investigation on Wednesday said that the three players in question — skipper Rohan Mustafa, Ahmad Raza and Rameez Shahzad — had been suspended from international cricket for a period of eight weeks.
The disciplinary investigation was ordered following an alleged violation of its Player’s Code of Conduct and use of Social Media following a recent incident during the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Emerging Teams Asia Cup that was held jointly by Sri Lanka and Pakistan from December 6-15.
The ECB concluded that all three players Mustafa, Raza and Shahzad had violated its Code of Conduct and requirements for the use of Social Media. As a result, each of the players have been suspended from international cricket for eight weeks, while also being fined and warned about their future conduct.
The statement further added that: “ECB wishes to make clear that it takes the conduct and discipline of its players very seriously, and will not make any further comment on this matter.”