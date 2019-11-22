Tremendous atmosphere at Eden for the pink test @JayShah @bcci, Ganguly tweeted

Sourav Ganguly with the Eden Garden crowd. Image Credit: Twitter

Kolkata: Amidst the ongoing day-night Test between India and Bangladesh, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Friday did not waste the chance to get clicked with the Eden Gardens' crowd.

As soon as it was reported that India would be playing their first-ever day-night Test, ticket sales for the Test match went through the roof and it has been reported that the tickets for the first four days of the match have been sold out.

Ganguly shared a selfie with the stadium's crowd and captioned the post as: "Tremendous atmosphere at Eden for the pink test @JayShah @bcci".

Before the start of the match, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee and Sachin Tendulkar greeted India and Bangladesh players.

Ganguly had invited the Bangladesh PM for the historic occasion.

Before the start of the play, Hasina and Banerjee at 12.58 pm rang the Eden Bell in the presence of BCCI president Ganguly, secretary Jay Shah.

In the ongoing Test, Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat first.