It would be unfair to change half of a team that has been successful, the official says

File photo: Indian skipper Virat Kohli and head coach Ravi Shastri. Image Credit: AFP

New Delhi: Even as the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) invited applications for the position of head coach and support staff of the Indian team, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officials believe that it is important that Ravi Shastri continues as the head coach as that will help Virat Kohli evolve further as captain.

Speaking to IANS, a senior BCCI official said that it was important to continue with Shastri and Kohli as the two heads in the process of transition as the team looks to back youngsters with an eye on the 2020 World T20 as well as the 2023 50-over World Cup.

"Nothing permanent with a long term effect should happen at this stage of transition. Shastri and Kohli complement each other well and it would be unfair to change half of a team that has been successful," the official said.

The official added that it was important to maintain continuity as a change in coach could mean that the players would have to adapt to his ways from the beginning and the equation that already exists in the Indian dressing room would go for a toss.

"A change in coach may prove to disturb the equation that exists which allows the players to have the mental space to excel. If a change is made at this stage, then it would be a change of strategy and planning for the next 5 years. It would be unfair to take such a decision at a stage when the stakeholders are not the ones deciding," the official explained.

The BCCI invited applications for the positions of head coach, batting coach, bowling coach, fielding coach, physio, strength and conditioning coach and administrative manager for the Indian team on July 16. Shastri and his team will get an automatic entry into the recruitment process.