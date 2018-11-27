Speaking to Gulf News, Hakim, who has been scoring in all the matches at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, which has hosted 236 ODIs to date, said: “T10 is a different experience. I have been a scorer in Test matches, ODIS and T20s. So when I heard about T10, I decided to create a new style of score sheet with only 10 overs for bowlers giving different colour for each bowler. Since the format is the shortest and quickest, I too need to be quick.”