Lahore: Pakistan’s off-spinner Sana Mir became the most successful women’s ODI spinner in the world when she dismissed South Africa’s Sune Luus in the third One Day International of the ICC Women’s Championship in Benoni, South Africa on Sunday.
She claimed her 147th ODI wicket in her 118th appearance, which helped her leapfrog Anisa Mohammad of the West Indies and Australia’s Lisa Sthalekar into third place on the all-time list of most successful bowlers, behind fast bowlers Jhulan Goswami of India (218) and Australia’s Cathryn Fitzpatrick (180).
Sana is presently the third-ranked ICC bowler, but is expected to make an upward movement when the new rankings are released on Monday, May 13, said the information made available here by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). In October last year, she became the first Pakistan bowler to top the ICC rankings.