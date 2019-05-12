Lahore: Pakistan’s off-spinner Sana Mir became the most successful women’s ODI spinner in the world when she dismissed South Africa’s Sune Luus in the third One Day International of the ICC Women’s Championship in Benoni, South Africa on Sunday.

She claimed her 147th ODI wicket in her 118th appearance, which helped her leapfrog Anisa Mohammad of the West Indies and Australia’s Lisa Sthalekar into third place on the all-time list of most successful bowlers, behind fast bowlers Jhulan Goswami of India (218) and Australia’s Cathryn Fitzpatrick (180).