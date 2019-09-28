Sachin Tendulkar shares video of practise on water-logged surface

Love and passion for the game always helps you find new ways to practice, he tweeted

Image Credit: Twitter

Mumbai: Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar on Friday shared a rare video of him practicing on a water-logged pitch, sending fans down memory lane.

"Love and passion for the game always helps you find new ways to practice, and above all to enjoy what you do," Tendulkar wrote on Twitter along with the video where he is seen batting on a track which has standing water.

Tendulkar, who is regarded as one of the best batsmen the sport has produced, is seen displaying his full repertoire.

Tendulkar recently revealed in a LinkedIn video that he had to "beg and plead" for the opener's slot so that he could play in an aggressive manner, which was not the norm back in those days.

"In 1994, when I started opening the batting for India, the strategy used by all the teams was to save wickets. What I tried to do was slightly out of the box. I thought I could go upfront and take the opposition bowlers on. But I had to beg and plead to give me a chance. If I fail, I won't come after you again," Tendulkar said in the video.