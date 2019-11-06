Lucknow: All-rounder Roston Chase grabbed 2-31 with his offspin bowling Wednesday to help the West Indies record a seven-wicket win over Afghanistan in a one-day international.
Chase scored 94 off 115 balls and opener Shai Hope made an unbeaten 77 off 133 balls to guide West Indies to 197-3 in 46.3 overs.
Both batsmen shared a 163-run third-wicket partnership and neutralized the three-pronged Afghanistan spin attack as leg-spinner Rashid Khan couldn't get a wicket and conceded 43 runs off his 10 overs.
Chase tried to reach his maiden ODI century but was clean bowled in the 44th over.
Afghanistan, after being put in to bat, wasted a solid century-stand between Rahmat Shah (61) and Ikram Alikhil (58) to get bowled out for 194 with more than four overs to spare.
The bizarre run out of Alikhil in the 27th over triggered the collapse while Chase grabbed the wickets of Shah and Najibullah Zadran.
Afghanistan is hosting the West Indies in this northern Indian city for three ODIs, three T20s and a one-off test.
H. Zazai b Cottrell 9
J. Ahmadi c Pooran b Holder 5
R. Shah c Holder b Chase 61
I. AliKhil run out (Lewis/Hope) 58
N. Zadran c Holder b Chase 0
A. Afghan run out (Holder) 35
M. Nabi c Cottrell b Holder 1
G. Naib c Chase b Walsh 17
R. Khan c Hope b Shepherd 0
Naveen c Pollard b Shepherd 1
M. Ur Rahman not out 0
Extras (lb2, w5) 7
Total (all out, 45.2 overs) 194
Fall of wickets: 1-11 (Zazai), 2-15 (Ahmadi), 3-126 (Alikhil), 4-126 (Zadran), 5-152 (Shah), 6-158 (Nabi), 7-191 (Naib), 8-192 (Rashid), 9-194 (Afghan), 10-194 (Naveen)
Bowling: Cottrell 7-0-33-1 (w1), Holder 10-2-21-2, Joseph 5-0-42-0 (w1), Shepherd 6.2-0-32-2, Chase 10-0-31-2 (w3), Walsh 7-0-33-1
West Indies (target 195)
S. Hope not out 77
E. Lewis lbw b Rahman 7
S. Hetmyer c Alikhil b Naveen 3
R. Chase b Rahman 94
N. Pooran not out 8
Extras (lb4, w4) 8
Total (3 wickets, 46.3 overs) 197
Did not bat: J. Holder, K. Pollard, A. Joseph, S. Cottrell, R. Shepherd, H. Walsh
Fall of wickets: 1-12 (Lewis), 2-25 (Hetmyer), 3-188 (Chase)
Bowling: Rahman 10-1-33-2, Naveen 8-1-30-1 (w1), Rashid 10-0-43-0, Nabi 10-0-44-0 (w2), Naib 5-0-28-0, Ahmadi 3.3-0-15-0