Rohit Sharma in a murderous mood during the recent T20 series against Bangladesh at home. Image Credit: PTI

Hyderabad: Rohit Sharma is just one six away from becoming the first Indian to reach 400 sixes in international cricket. He will also become just the third player overall to cross the milestone after former Pakistan and West Indies captains Shahid Afridi (476 sixes) and Chris Gayle (534 sixes).

Rohit has been a stalwart for India at the top of the order in limited overs cricket. While his Test career did not hit the same heights for a long time, the Indian team’s decision to let him open the batting seems to have done the trick.

In his first series as India’s Test opener against South Africa in October, Rohit broke the record for most sixes hit during a Test series by hitting 19 maximums. He scored a whopping 529 runs in four innings which included a maiden Test double ton.

Rohit will next be seen when India take on the West Indies in a limited overs series starting here on December 6. The two sides first play a three-match T20I series and that will be followed by an ODI series consisting of as many matches.

Meanwhile, with 81 per cent of the tickets for the second T20I between India and West Indies already sold in Thiruvananthapuram, cricket buffs can expect the Sunday evening game to turn out to be a run-fest.

Speaking to the media, Greenfield International Stadium pitch curator Biju said that two pitches have been readied and has been cleared by the ICC representatives.

“This is going to be a pitch where lots of runs can be expected. Even with likely rains, the pitch will favour the batsmen,” said Biju.

This is the third international fixture at the state-of-the-art Greenfield Stadium, lying next to the Technopark campus and this has been a lucky venue for India as they have won both the matches they have earlier played at the venue. Last year despite the rain, India comfortably defeated West Indies by nine wickets in an ODI played on November 1. Before that, the Men in Blue had defeated New Zealand by six runs in a T20I game on November 7, 2017.

Even though the capacity of the stadium is over 40,000, this time 32,000 tickets are only put up for sale.