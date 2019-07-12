Kabul: Rashid Khan was on Friday named the captain of the Afghanistan cricket team in across all formats, the cricket board confirmed.

Asghar Afghan, who was sacked as captain ahead of the World Cup, will be Rashid’s deputy. Asghar was removed from captaincy ahead of the World Cup and replaced by Gulbadin Naib (ODIs), Rashid (T20Is) and Rahmat Shah (Tests).

However, after Afghanistan’s dismal campaign in the World Cup in England and Wales, losing all their nine games to finish at the bottom of the table, the board decided to hand the baton to Rashid, who is the face of the sport in the country.