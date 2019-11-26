South Africa's Imran Tahir. Image Credit: AFP

Islamabad: South African leg-spinner Imran Tahir believes Pakistan Super League (PSL) is one of the best franchise leagues in the world cricket at the moment, saying the tournament has the potential to groom Pakistan youngsters in becoming world-class talents.

“The standard of cricket has been very high in PSL and it has the potential to groom Pakistan youngsters who already have the potential to become world-class talents,” said Tahir, who played for Multan Sultans earlier this year.

Tahir had also confirmed his availability for the upcoming edition of the tournament to be played in Pakistan, saying he has got no concerns whatsoever in playing the competition in Pakistan. “I enjoyed my stint with Multan Sultans for a couple of years and also got a great support head coach Tom Moody, Mohammad Wasim Bhai and also had a good rapport with Shoaib Malik and Wasim Akram, which developed my game,” Imran said.