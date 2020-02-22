Dubai: Pakistan-born South African leg spinner Imran Tahir emerged as the hero of the Multan Sultan’s five wicket-win over Lahore Qalandars in the third match of the Pakistan Super League at the Lahore Gaddafi Stadium on Friday night.

Tahir, who will turn 41 on March 27, bagged the man of the match for his tight spell along with another veteran hero Shahid Afridi who will celebrate his 40th birthday on March 1. They together gave away just 45 runs between them in the eight overs and restricted Lahore to 138 for 8 in 20 overs. Tahir went on to take two wickets for 21 runs too while Afridi gave away just 25 with no wicket from his four overs.