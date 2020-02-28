Put into bat by Quetta, Islamabad posted an impressive 187 for 7 in 20 overs through Colin Ingram’s 63 runs off 40 balls with six boundaries and two sixes. Colin Munro and captain Shadab Khan too had chipped in with scores of 31 and 39 runs respectively.

Chasing the target, Quetta, despite losing their star opener Shane Watson for 9 and slipping to 79 for 3 recovered through opener Jason Roy’s 50 runs off 38 balls with six boundaries and two sixes. Skipper Sarfaraz Ahmad chipped in with a valuable 33 runs. Mohammad Nawaz (25n.0) and Ben Cutting then carried the momentum through an unbeaten 57 runs partnership for the sixth wicket. In the last over Quetta needed 11 runs to win and Cutting hit Amad Butt for two successive sixes off the third and fourth ball to win the match with two balls to spare.