Dubai: Quetta Gladiators registered a five wicket win over Islamabad United through Ben Cutting’s breezy 42 runs off just 17 balls in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) match held at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Thursday night.
Put into bat by Quetta, Islamabad posted an impressive 187 for 7 in 20 overs through Colin Ingram’s 63 runs off 40 balls with six boundaries and two sixes. Colin Munro and captain Shadab Khan too had chipped in with scores of 31 and 39 runs respectively.
Chasing the target, Quetta, despite losing their star opener Shane Watson for 9 and slipping to 79 for 3 recovered through opener Jason Roy’s 50 runs off 38 balls with six boundaries and two sixes. Skipper Sarfaraz Ahmad chipped in with a valuable 33 runs. Mohammad Nawaz (25n.0) and Ben Cutting then carried the momentum through an unbeaten 57 runs partnership for the sixth wicket. In the last over Quetta needed 11 runs to win and Cutting hit Amad Butt for two successive sixes off the third and fourth ball to win the match with two balls to spare.
Brief scores
Quetta Gladiators bt Islamabad United by five wkts
Islamabad 187-7 in 20 overs (Colin Munro 31, Colin Ingram 63n.o, Shadab Khan 39; Naseem Shah 2 for 23, Tymal Mills 2 for 34)
Quetta 190-5 in 19.4 overs (Jason Roy 50, Ben Cutting 42n.o, Sarfaraz Ahmed 33; Mohammad 25n.o, Ahmed Safi Abdullah 2 for 27, Faheem Ashraf 2 for 46). Man of the match: Ben Cutting.