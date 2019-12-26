Kolkata: National selector Devang Gandhi was on Thursday ejected from the Bengal dressing room for “unauthorised” entry at the Eden Gardens on second day of the ongoing Ranji Trophy match between Bengal and Andhra Pradesh.

Devang, who is the national selector from East Zone, was ejected by Soumen Karmakar, BCCI anti-corruption official deputed for the match.

The incident took place after senior players Bengal raised a question about the anti-corruption protocol, which specifies only players and team support staff selected for the match can be present in the dressing room.

“We have to follow what is contained in the anti-corruption protocol. A national selector cannot get in the dressing room without authorisation,” former captain Manoj Tiwary, who was among the players raising the question, told the reporters.

“Only the players and officials who have their mugshots at the entrance can get access in the dressing room,” he added.